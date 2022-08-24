Biscuits and Blue Wahoos Postponed

ï»¿PENSACOLA, Flo. - Game two of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos was postponed due to rain on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 25 at 4:00 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery for a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons

on August 30 for a Golden Biscuits Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT. The series will also include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, August 31 at 6:35 PM CT; Movie T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on September 1 at 6:35 PM CT; Wizard Night Wand Giveaway on Friday, September 2 at 6:35 PM CT; Star Wars Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 3 at 6:05 PM CT; and Princess Day featuring Team Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 4 at 3:33 PM CT.

