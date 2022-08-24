Barons Announce New Partnership with Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical

August 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







Unveiled to the public on Saturday, August 6th, Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical and the Birmingham Barons have announced a new partnership. Coolray has entered the Birmingham market with a full service of residential HVAC services. Features of the partnership include signage at Regions Field, home of the Barons.

Coolray has served as a home services leader in Georgia since 1966, and last month announced that it has opened its first location in Alabama, serving homeowners throughout the Birmingham and central Alabama area as they expand their reach across the southeast.

Coolray is a trusted provider of heating, air conditioning, plumbing, water quality and electrical services for homeowners. The company is committed to prompt, on-time service, easy scheduling, and its 10 Year Parts & Labor Warranty. The new Birmingham location opened last month.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Birmingham Barons for our first official partnership outside of Georgia," said Andy Piercefield, President of Coolray Companies. "Coolray's experienced technicians, plumbers, electricians and team are proud to bring their outstanding customer service and professionalism that we are renowned for to the Barons fans and the local community of Birmingham."

Barons staff and season ticket holders were lucky enough to receive a free 1-Year CoolCare Maintenance Membership as part of the partnership. Perks like this are included for all Barons season ticket holders.

Jonathan Nelson President of the Birmingham Barons says, "We are very excited to add this partnership to the list of loyal Barons partners and want to welcome Coolray to the Magic City."

Both Coolray and the Birmingham Barons are excited to share this partnership with the Birmingham community.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.