Blue Wahoos Begin Search for Fan with Best Mullet

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on social media on Tuesday that the team has opened a search to find the "The Best Mullet In The Minor Leagues".

"We're looking for the fan with the best mullet to throw out a first pitch at a special 2021 theme night," the team posted on social media. "If you haven't been able to get your hair cut since March or if you're just living your best life with a glorious mullet, send us a photo to compete in the "Best Mullet Competition" and be entered to win the opportunity to throw a first pitch at a 2021 Blue Wahoos home game! Mullets will be judged based on length, flow, and styling, as well as on the overall creativity of the submission."

Fans who submit pictures to the team by emailing [email protected] will be entered into the "Best Mullet Competition", decided by fan voting on social media. The "Best Mullet" winner will receive exclusive team merchandise and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch at a 2021 home game.

