Blue Wahoos Announce 2023 Daily Promotions

February 22, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced their daily promotional lineup on Wednesday for their 2023 title-defense season, bringing an exciting recurring promotion to Blue Wahoos Stadium each day of the week.

The dog days of summer will have a new definition this season, as the Blue Wahoos will host Doggone Tuesdays throughout the season, welcoming fans and their four-legged friends to the ballpark every Tuesday (except Tuesday, July 4th due to postgame fireworks).

In addition to a weekly Bark in the Park, Pensacola's popular one-price model will move to Tuesdays in 2023. Every Tuesday will include dinner and a show at Blue Wahoos Stadium thanks to Pepsi, with all tickets priced at just $18 including a hot dog, chips, and a soda.

In celebration of Pensacola's 2022 championship, Winning Wednesdays will offer fans the opportunity to win great prizes each Wednesday evening at the ballpark through Ballpark BINGO. Fan-favorite summer fireworks shows will also return to Wednesdays following the conclusion of the school year, and the Blue Wahoos will host their first ever Education Day morning games at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19 and Wednesday, May 3.

Fans can party with the Pensacola Mullets once again on Mullet Thursdays as the "business on the field, party in the stands" attitude and alternate identity returns to the ballpark with drink specials throughout the night. Adding to the festivities in 2023, the team will take the field in two new Mullets hat and uniform combinations with brand new corresponding Mullets merchandise coming to the team store!

The team's ever-popular Giveaway Fridays return in 2023, offering an exciting, exclusive giveaway item to fans each Friday throughout the season.

Every Saturday will once again be Fireworks Saturday featuring a post-game fireworks spectacular over Pensacola Bay.

Each Sunday, the team will honor members of the local military on Military Family Sundays. Active and retired military members receive a discount at the box office each Sunday and families can enjoy post-game kids run the bases and family toss in the outfield thanks to WKRG News 5.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are available starting March 1 at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium Box Office. Season Memberships and Mini Plans may be purchased now at BlueWahoos.com, the stadium box office, and by calling (850) 934-8444. The team's full theme night and giveaway schedule for the year will be announced soon.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.