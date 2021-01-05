Blue Rocks Name New General Manager

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks, new Advanced-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, today announced Vince Bulik as the team's new general manager. Bulik most recently led ticket operations for New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He previously held management positions for the Baltimore Orioles' minor league affiliate Aberdeen Ironbirds, New York Mets' minor league affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones and the Philadelphia Soul Arena Football team. Bulik also spent 15 years with the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers, an independent minor league baseball team, including three years as general manager.

"I am so excited to bring Vince Bulik to Wilmington!" said Blue Rocks owner Dave Heller. "Vince is an amazingly talented guy, an inspirational leader, a baseball lifer, and a man with tremendous experience and knowledge of every aspect of the job.

Most important, Vince shares my commitment and Clark Minker's commitment to putting our fans first and to keeping Frawley Stadium one of our region's finest ballparks. Vince has been a success everywhere he's been and we're excited to have him help lead us to the next level."

Bulik succeeds Andrew Layman, a 28-year veteran of the Blue Rocks who moved on to join the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware (RDC) as Director of Facilities.

"I'm excited to join the Blue Rocks at this pivotal point in the team's history," Bulik said. "The Washington Nationals affiliation offers the potential for many promising new opportunities and, along with the rest of the staff, we're all looking forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark."

The Blue Rocks joined the Nationals organization in December after serving as the Advanced-A affiliate for the Kansas City Royals for 26 of the team's 28-year history. The team is eager to return to the field after the cancelled 2020 season that followed a championship 2019 season when the Blue Rocks captured their fifth Carolina League title.

The Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals and will play in the new Advanced-A Mid-Atlantic League along with teams in Aberdeen, MD (Orioles), Lakewood, NJ (Phillies), Brooklyn, NY (Mets) and Hudson Valley, NY (Yankees). The club was one of the Carolina League's premier franchises, consistently ranking among league leaders in attendance and sponsorships as well as winning a myriad of awards. The club garnered numerous league-wide awards for marketing and promotions and female executive of the year. Most impressive, the Blue Rocks earned the prestigious Matt Minker Award from fellow league members for its charitable work in five of the past six seasons.

Upon the release of the 2021 schedule, season tickets, mini-plans and group packages, as well as individual ticket and promotional schedules will be announced shortly thereafter. For more information, please visit the team's website at BlueRocks.com.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are owned and operated by Main Street Baseball, Ballpark Digest's 2016 Organization of the Year. The Blue Rocks Play at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. In 2015, Ballpark Digest voted Frawley Stadium the nation's best Advanced-A ballpark.

