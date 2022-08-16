Blue Jays Throw Combined No-Hitter, Beat Tarpons 5-0

August 16, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Four Dunedin Blue Jays combined to no-hit the Tampa Tarpons Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark, the team's first no-hitter since Trent Palmer threw seven no-hit innings against the Clearwater Threshers on September 15th, 2021; and the first combined no-hitter since April 23, 2016 in a 7-inning game against Lakeland.

Cooper Benson was originally slated to start the ballgame, but due to rain and the game being delayed 30 minutes with the possibility of longer, Blue Jays manager Donnie Murphy opted to go with Kendry Rojas, who had been activated from the IL earlier in the day.

Rojas looked great in his first game back with Dunedin. He threw a quick 1-2-3 1st inning, then allowed a walk in the midst of three groundouts to get through the second. Benson took over the pitching duties to start the 3rd, and though his command wasn't all there, he fought through at bats and his stuff was good enough to induce swings and misses. Benson walked two through four innings, striking out four and never got himself into any real trouble.

The run support came in the 3rd and 5th innings. Tampa starter Tyrone Yulie loaded the bases on a single, an error, and a walk, and with one out Estiven Machado mashed a grand slam for his first professional home run, giving the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead. Later on with reliever Danny Watson pitching for Tampa, Dunedin loaded the bases up again, and Michael Turconi singled, bringing in a run to make it 5-0. Watson was able to limit the damage, but the Blue Jays already had more than enough offense.

Minor League-rehabber Sam Ryan came out for the 7th and 8th innings, and continued the trend set before him. Ryan, on a rehab assignment from High-A Vancouver, threw two perfect innings while striking out one.

Finally it was time for the 9th, with Ian Churchill out to finish the job. Churchill, the Blue Jays' 10th round pick in the draft this past July out of the University of San Diego, was making just his second appearance as a Blue Jay. Churchill induced three weak groundouts, the last being a tough play behind the mound, but 2B Cade Doughty made a strong throw to first, just in time to get Tampa's Tayler Aguilar.

As a staff, Rojas, Benson, Ryan, and Chruchill combined for nine no-hit innings, three walks, and just six strikeouts, utilizing the strong defense behind them to get the job done. An outstanding way to clinch the series victory, and go into the off day on Monday before welcoming the Jupiter Hammerheads to town on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 16, 2022

Blue Jays Throw Combined No-Hitter, Beat Tarpons 5-0 - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.