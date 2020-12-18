Blue Jays Sign Richard Urena, Two Others to Minor League Deals

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that they have signed INF Richard Urena, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White to minor league contracts with invites to 2021 Major League Spring Training.

URENA, 24, was with the Baltimore Orioles in 2020, but spent the first seven years of his professional career in the Blue Jays system. During that time, the infielder played in 163 games with the Bisons (2018-2019) and hit .250 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 81 RBI. He was third on the 2019 Herd with 101 hits and fourth with 52 RBI.

Urena did not appear in a Major League game last season. In 91 games over parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays, he hit .253 with two home runs and 14 RBI.

WALL, 25, made his Triple-A debut with the Bisons at the tail end of the 2019 season, with a .255 average in 14 games over the last month of the year. His first two Triple-A home runs came on consecutive days in the Herd's final two games of the season, September 1-2 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Rockies in 2018, Wall was a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats team that won the 2018 Eastern League Championship (AA). Then in 2019, he hit .270 with 40 extra-base hits and 41 RBI in 109 games with New Hampshire before his late season promotion to the Bisons.

WHITE, 30, has appeared in 256 Major League games with the Astros (2016-2019) and Dodgers (2019) during his career with a .236 average to go along with 26 home runs and 103 RBI. He hit 12 of those homers in 66 games for Houston during the 2018 campaign. Last season, White played nine games for the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization.

