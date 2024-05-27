Blue Ghosts Battle Back in Walk-off Thriller

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Blue Ghosts scored seven times in the eighth inning Sunday night, setting the stage for an 8-7 walk-off win over Arkansas before 5,101 fans at Whataburger Field.

With the Travelers staked to a 6-0 lead, Colin Barber began the eighth-inning rally by working a lead-off walk. J.C. Correa knocked Barber in during the next at-bat, cracking a double down the left-field line. One out later, Tommy Sacco, Jr. coaxed a free pass before Jeremy Arocho lined an RBI single into center field. Both Sacco and Arocho stole bases, enabling an RBI groundout from Zach Cole and Jordan Brewer's two-run single into right field.

Pascanel Ferreras tied the game by belting a triple over the head of center fielder Kaden Polcovich to chase Brewer home from first.

Barber pushed the Blue Ghosts ahead with a two-out, two-strike RBI single up the middle.

In the wake of Corpus Christi sending 11 men to bat in the eighth, Arkansas scratched out marker with two away in the ninth to even the score at 7.

Ninth-place hitter Ryan Wrobleski sent a 2-2 pitch into center field to start the home ninth. After stealing second base, Wrobleski raced home for the winning run when Arocho's bouncer kicked off the glove of first baseman Hogan Windish and rolled a few feet from the clay.

Cesar Gomez, Alejandro Torres, and Jacob DeLabio teamed to hold the Travs to two runs on three hits and one walk over 4 1/3 innings out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.

