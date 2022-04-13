Blue Crabs Release 2022 Spring Training Roster

April 13, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Wednesday morning, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their 2022 Spring Training Roster.

The Blue Crabs bring 30 players to their 2022 Spring Training camp. The roster is made up of eleven right-handed pitcher, four southpaws, four catchers, five infielders, and six outfielders. The Crabs bring back eleven returners from 2021, four MLB veterans with a combined 17 years of major league service time, and eleven players that've reached as high as Triple-A.

''Our goal this offseason was to build off of our 2021 playoff run. We brought back nearly a dozen returners and added a significant amount of experience up and down our roster, we expect to compete for a championship in 2022,'' said Southern Maryland General Manager Courtney Knichel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.