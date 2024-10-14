Blocked Field Goal Sets up TD Drive for the Alouettes: CFL
October 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
A blocked field goal by Antonio Moultrie kicks off a Davis Alexander touchdown drive for the Alouettes.
