Bleu Cheeses Merchandise Available for Pre-Order

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the release of their merchandise pre-order for their re-brand as the Southern Maryland Bleu Cheeses. Click here to purchase.

On February 21st the Blue Crabs announced that they would be changing their team name to the Southern Maryland Bleu Cheeses for every Thursday home game in conjunction with their "Wing Wars" contest with local restaurants to find "Southern Maryland's King of Wings".

Bleu Cheeses merchandise consists of two limited edition items that are only available for pre-order. The Bleu Cheeses hat is $35, the T-shirt is $22, and the combination of the hat and shirt is $50. Merch will on pre-order until April 3rd.

