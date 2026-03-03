Blast Come Back Twice vs Ambush: Kelvin and Tayou Return: MASL Monday

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

On this week's MASL Monday, the Baltimore Blast pulled off back-to-back come-from-behind wins over the first-place St. Louis Ambush, shaking up the Major Arena Soccer League standings and the race for the top spot. Alex and Phil break down how those dramatic victories impact the MASL title picture, while Joey Tavernese of Utica City FC joins the show to discuss Kelvin Oliveira's return and why Utica fans should feel optimistic moving forward. Plus, with Franck Tayou and Uzi Tayou re-signing with the Tacoma Stars, could this be the spark that changes the trajectory of their season? It's all ahead on MASL Monday.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 2, 2026

