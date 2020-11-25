Black Friday, Cyber Monday & December 3rd Blowout Sale Info

November 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Booyah front office will be closed November 25th through November 27th but there are plent of deals on deck! We promised details of our post-Thanksgiving sales, and here you go!

Black Friday: Gift Card Sale. For every $25 in gift cards that you purchase online, we will give you $5 FREE. Online only on Friday, November 27th at booyahbaseball.com.

Cyber Monday: 4 Ticket Vouchers for any game in 2021 and a mystery bobblehead for just $30. Free shipping on all purchases.

December 3rd-Huge Blowout Sale in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park. Everything must go, with most items priced at $10. Nothing inside the store more than $25. The Team Apparel Fan Shop will be open extended hours from 8:30am-7pm on December 3rd offering amazing year-end specials. Limited sizes available.

Booyah 5 Game Plus Legacy Memberships, season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. Dates for memberships and half season packages will be released in December. Please call the Booyah Front Office at 920-497-7225 or stop by Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way to reserve your tickets.

If you're still looking for a gift for the holidays, make sure to stop into the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park or purchase online atÂ booyahbaseball.com.Â Ticket packages, new merchandise and gift cards are all available. On Thursday, December 3rdÂ from 8:30-7pm the Fan Shop will be open extended hours and offering amazing year-end specials on all items with prices ranging between $5 and $25.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 25, 2020

Black Friday, Cyber Monday & December 3rd Blowout Sale Info - Green Bay Booyah

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.