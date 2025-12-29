Black Bears vs. Wings: Week 5
Published on December 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Ottawa gets the 16-12 win over the Philadelphia Wings at home. Check out the extended cut on NLL+ !
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
