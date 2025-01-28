Black Bears Look to Season Aviators on OLD BAY Weekend

January 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears' offense came to life against the Northeast Generals this past weekend, scoring 11 goals in two games to sweep the Generals and extend their win streak to three to stay in the top three in the East Division standings. They look to continue their winning ways during OLD BAY weekend as they host the Elmira Aviators, who are 14-20-4 on the season with 32 points, sitting in ninth in the East Division.

The Black Bears used a dominant offensive performance last weekend to secure two wins over the Northeast Generals. In game one, Northeast started the scoring in the first period and took a 1-0 lead into the second period. However, this is where Maryland came to life, scoring four goals in the second period. Forward Harrison Smith started the scoring 5:34 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the frame, the Black Bears got two quick goals in less than two and a half minutes from defenseman Victor Mannebratt and forward Kareem El-Bashir to take a 3-1 lead. Maryland forward Tommy Holtby scored late in the second period to increase the lead to 4-1, a lead they took into the intermission. Black Bears forward Tanner Duncan added a goal just over five minutes into the third period for a 5-1 lead. The Generals got one goal back but couldn't mount a comeback effort as Maryland won 5-2. Black Bears goalie Marko Bilic made 15 saves in his debut for the team.

Game two for Maryland had a hectic ending. The Black Bears and Generals traded goals in the first and second periods, with forward Sebastian Speck scoring for Maryland in the first period and defenseman Mason Stenger scoring in the second period for a 2-2 score headed into the final frame, then things got crazy. Stenger tallied his second goal of the game just 58 seconds into the third period to give the Black Bears a 3-2 lead, only to see Northeast score two goals in 50 seconds after Stenger's goal to make it 4-3 Generals. Midway through the third, Maryland got the lead back with a pair of goals between Duncan and Speck in less than three minutes to make it 5-4 Black Bears. 18 seconds later, however, Northeast tied the game at 5-5. In the end, it was Maryland who got the last laugh when forward Luke Janus scored with just 3:57 to go in the game to give the Black Bears a 6-5 lead they would not relinquish. Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes made 37 saves in the win. This win extended the Black Bears' win streak to three games, which has seen Maryland score 15 goals.

Elmira is coming off an incomplete weekend, one that was set to see them take on the Rochester Jr. Americans twice. However, game one was postponed due to unsafe ice conditions. The slated second game of the weekend did play on schedule but did not go the way of the Aviators. Elmira got off to a great start, getting first period goals from forwards Clarence Beltz and Luke Sakala for a 2-1 lead after one period. Despite a goal from forward Mathew Maglio in period two, the Jr. Americans were able to come back and tie the game. Rochester got a goal midway through the third period from forward Adam Gionta that lifted the Jr. Americans to a 4-3 lead they would hold onto. This marked the sixth time in the last eight games that Elmira allowed four or more goals in a game.

These two teams faced off in a pair of games earlier this season at LECOM Event Center, with Maryland taking both games by scores of 5-4 and 6-2. Tanner Duncan along with defenseman Dylan Gordon provided strong offensive performances for Maryland, as each player recorded three points.

Players to Watch:

Clarence Beltz (F, ELM): Beltz enters this weekend leading Elmira in points with 26 and tied for first on the team in assists with 15. He has points in three of his last four games, recording two goals and two assists for four points.

Harrison Smith (F, MYD): Smith is coming off a stellar weekend, recording one goal and four assists as he took home honors as the East Division's second star of the week. But his strong play has spanned the past three weeks, recording two goals and nine assists for 11 points in his last five games.

Maryland and Elmira are set to square off on Friday, January 31st, and Saturday, February 1st, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop times for both nights at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday's game will feature the Black Bears wearing their unique OLD BAY-based uniforms designed by Route One Apparel. Tickets are selling quickly and standing-room tickets will be available.

