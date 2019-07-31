Black Bears Fall on Fortnite Night

Granville, WV - On Fortnite Night at the Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears dropped the game two to the Staten Island Yankees 3-1.

As fans celebrated the popular video game and cultural phenomenon with costumes, a Fortnite-themed XBOX giveaway and floss cams galore, the home team struggled to jumpstart its offense in the second game of the series.

In his fourth start with the Bears, RHP Grant Ford (3-1) began the game with two strong innings as he recorded four strikeouts against seven batters. After a throwing error by C Ryan Haug, Staten Island scored on a single to bring the score to 1-0 going into the home half of the game.

Armed with a slider that topped out at 89 mph, Ford allowed just one more run in the top of the fourth inning to complete his outing with two runs, four hits and seven strikeouts, including three straight strikeouts in the second inning.

The Black Bears found their first and only run in the bottom of the sixth inning after a hard, line drive to left field by DH Blake Sabol scored 3B Jared Triolo from second base. While Triolo scored, Sabol was tagged out in a rundown between first and second base. West Virginia ended the inning with one run on the board to cut the lead 2-1.

For the remaining three innings, the Black Bears' offense stagnated and was unable to score another run through the ninth. In the top of the fifth inning, RHP Jacob Webb stepped in to relieve Ford. Webb threw one scoreless inning before he was replaced by RHP Francis Del Orbe who followed suit with two innings with no hits or runs allowed.

In the top of the ninth, the Yankees padded their lead with one more run off RHP Garrett Leonard, and the Black Bears lost by a final score of 3-1.

West Virginia looks for their first win of the series tomorrow night during Bark in the Park Night presented by Pampered 4 Paws at Monongalia County Ballpark. For a $5 ticket, fans can bring their best canine friend with proceeds benefiting Hearts of Gold. For more information on the promotional schedule, visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com.

