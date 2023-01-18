Bismarck Larks Announce First Roster Moves

The Bismarck Larks announced the return of four players from the 2022 roster. The players include Pitchers Alec Danen and Garrett Yawn, Infielder AJ Barraza, and Catcher Garrett Macias.

"We wanted to bring back our best guys from last year," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "We didn't have the outcome we wanted but knew we had some good dudes on our roster to build around."

Danen, a Junior at Viterbo University, joined the team late last season, appearing in eight games but finished 1-0 in his two games as a starter. Yawn, a Junior at Division 1 Long Island University, started nine games for Bismarck in 2022 finishing with 44 strikeouts through 45 innings pitcher.

Both teammates at Cal State San Bernardino and now for back-to-back seasons in the Northwoods League, AJ Barraza and Garrett Macias were two of the best offensive players the Larks had last season.

Barraza knew how to get on base finishing the season with 65 walks, third most in the league. While on base, he managed nine stolen bases, good for fifth on the team and crossed the plate a total of 33 times. That is tied for second on the team in 2022. Reliability was also one of Barraza's best traits. He saw the field 55 times last season, the most by any Larks player.

Macias was one of the all-around best players at the plate last season for the Larks. He was second on the team in batting average at .295 and ranked fifth on the team with seven doubles and three home runs.

Competing for time behind the plate with long-time Lark Spencer Sarringar will no longer be the case this season. Sarringar is no longer eligible for Northwoods League play meaning Macias has home plate all to himself this season.

"I'm eager to get back into it," Macias said. "I came back to visit my host family in December and I just wanted to get right back out on the field."

"Bringing back the best of our 2022 season was critical for us," said Larks Owner and General Manager John Bollinger. "Not just guys who played well on the field, but fan favorites that we know fans will be excited to see again."

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

