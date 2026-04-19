Birmingham Stallions Week 4 Postgame Presser: UFL
Published on April 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from April 18, 2026
- Orlando Spoils Birmingham Home Opener with Shutout Win - Orlando Storm
- Stallions Stifled as Storm Stay Perfect - Birmingham Stallions
- Battlehawks Can't Complete Comeback against Defenders in 28-22 Loss - St. Louis Battlehawks
- DC Survives Late Surge, Secures Third Straight Victory - DC Defenders
- Battlehawks Rally Falls Short in Loss to Defenders - St. Louis Battlehawks
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Other Recent Birmingham Stallions Stories
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