The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and Marvel Entertainment unveiled a new fierce carousel horse logo this morning at New York City Comic Con for the 2023 season. The new logo was created by Marvel artists as part of the "Defenders of the Diamond" partnership with MiLB and its 96 teams. Each team has a "Marvel-inspired" logo to be used in 2023 and 2024 when its teams play their Defenders of the Diamond games.

The Rumble Ponies logo (attached) depicts a silver carousel horse adorned with an armored face shield who breathes fire. The Rumble Ponies "Marvel-inspired" logo encompasses the fierce and resilient spirit of the city of Binghamton.

Over the next few months fans are encouraged to follow along for announcements on our 2023 Defenders of the Diamond game date as well as specialty jerseys.

Merchandise with the official "Marvel-inspired" logo will go on sale in The Armory Team Store presented by Lourdes Orthopedic and Sports Medicine on November 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM.

Season Tickets for the 2023 Season are currently on sale. Fans that place a deposit before November 18th will receive a Limited Edition Francisco Álvarez Bobblehead. Fans looking to purchase season tickets are encouraged to visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

