Billings Tops Oregon, 78-36

March 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







With the first full week of games underway, Billings stomped into Oregon to kick off a divisional rival. This game felt like there could be the game of the week, but after the halftime adjustments, the Outlaws ripped open a huge lead.

Billings found their Rhythm

Early on Oregon seemed they would be sent home bloody and bruised. However, Chuck Jones and the Lightning didn't faulted, battling back multiple times. When the Outlaws would power in a touchdown, Oregon would seamingly would fire right back. Billings managed to march down the field nearly every drive, but Oregon would send missiles to catch up instantly. While Billings held the lead through the majority of the game, Oregon continued to fight until halftime. But Billings ultimate was too much to handle as they dominated this game. Cedric Walker and the Outlaws look like the class of the AF1 offensively. The Outlaws took such a commanding gap that the reserves for Billings came in during the fourth quarter.

Explosive offense

The Outlaws and Lightning had no issues creating points. The game started off with non-stop scoring 25-12 in the first quarter and didn't slow down. The second half was no different, sending the teams into half 41-24. In the third, Billings made adjustments and started to pull away, 65-24. Shawn McFarland made an instant impact with three touchdowns in the first half. With a new offensive coordinator on the Outlaws sidelines, fans were unsure if Billings would be a dominate run team this year. It did not take long to find out that the Outlaws will be duel threat team once again. On the other side of the field, Dalton Cole's arm was firing. Cole dropped deep needles into his receiver's hands finding Kris Lewis often.

For Billings, Wingle, McFarland, and Brewer were everything and more. This trio is going to be something special this year. These three allow the Outlaws to be a physical team while also having to defend the deep threat.

Oregon's Cole will be dangerous all year. The lefty has a cannon to match anyone in the league. To match his rocket arm, Kris Lewis is a flanking speedster that will be gone if opened defensive backs blink.

Shawn McFarland & the OutLaws Offensive Line

Cedric Walker though a bit coy this week when asked if he would employ a heavy run game this year, showed that will be the case. Shawn McFarland was hand the ball early and often. Not just on the goal line but all over the field, in pass and goalie as well. The starting offensive line allowed Wingle and McFarland ample time to make things happen. There was a point in the game where Oregon felt like they were starting to break down the Billings defense, but ultimately, Billings offense was an onslaught.

After week 1, Billings thumped Oregon 78-36. With the win, Billings will return to action April 3rd heading out to Washington. While the Lightning will look to rebound March 22nd, down in Southwest Kansas. All AF1 games can be caught on EVERGREENNOW each week.

by Michael Neubert

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.