Big Ten Central Texas Challenge Comes to Dell Diamond March 5-8

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC, the Big Ten Conference and Host Partner City of Round Rock, are excited to announce the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge, a four-day, eight-game baseball series at Dell Diamond from March 5-8. The one-of-its-kind event is set to feature the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Purdue Boilermakers.

In accordance with Big Ten Conference guidelines, no fans will be allowed to enter Dell Diamond. Broadcast information is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Big Ten Central Texas Challenge will feature two four-game series as Nebraska faces off against Purdue while Michigan battles Iowa. The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers kick things off with a Friday afternoon showdown. The two universities will meet for a Saturday doubleheader prior to Michigan and Iowa beginning their four-game slate. Nebraska and Purdue conclude their series on Sunday prior to the Wolverines and Hawkeyes clashing in a doubleheader. Michigan and Iowa close out their four-game set on Monday.

For the pair of doubleheaders, the first game will be seven innings in length while the second contest will be a traditional nine-inning affair. The second game will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

A full schedule for the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge is as follows (designated home team is listed second):

Friday, March 5

Game 1: Nebraska vs Purdue

Saturday, March 6

Game 2: Nebraska vs Purdue (doubleheader)

Game 3: Nebraska vs Purdue (doubleheader)

Game 4: Michigan vs Iowa

Sunday, March 7

Game 5: Nebraska vs Purdue

Game 6: Michigan vs Iowa (doubleheader)

Game 7: Michigan vs Iowa (doubleheader)

Monday, March 8

Game 8: Michigan vs Iowa

"We are so proud that a major sports organization like the Big Ten Conference would choose Dell Diamond to host such a marquee baseball event," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We have proven that we are a national leader in operating events safely and responsibly, and we can't wait to welcome the Big Ten to Round Rock. This tournament was a true collaborative effort that would not have been possible without the excellent team at Peak Events."

The Big Ten Central Texas Challenge comes on the heels of the second annual Round Rock Classic, set to take place at Dell Diamond from February 26-28. With the City of Round Rock serving as the Host Partner, Peak Events and the Round Rock Express have partnered together to host some of the top teams in college baseball over the last two seasons. Peak Events also manages the Frisco Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

"It has been an honor to help set this up and to be able to provide a warm opportunity for these teams to travel south and play baseball outdoors in a world class venue like Dell Diamond," Vice President of Peak Events Nathan Wooldridge said. "Fans tuning in around the country will see first-hand just how powerful our partnership with the Round Rock Express and City of Round Rock is."

Applications for media credentials to cover the four-day college tournament are now being accepted. To apply for credentials, please click here. For questions or issues with submitting the online form, contact Round Rock Express Manager, PR/Communications Andrew Felts via email at afelts@rrexpress.com or by phone at (512) 238-2213. Please note, existing Round Rock Express or Round Rock Classic credentials will not be valid for the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge at Dell Diamond.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

