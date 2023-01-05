Big League Weekends Individual Game Tickets on Sale January 11

January 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that individual game tickets for the two Big League Weekends, that will include a total of four spring training games, go on sale on Wednesday, January 11 through aviatorslv.com and Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office at noon pacific time.

The following is the schedule for the two Big League Weekends at Las Vegas Ballpark®:

Saturday, March 4: Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, time TBA (television)

Sunday, March 5: Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, time TBA (television)

Saturday, March 18: Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals, time TBA (television)

Sunday, March 19: Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals, time TBA (television)

Cincinnati will be making its fifth all-time appearance for Big League Weekend (2010, 2011, 2017, 2020). The Reds' last appearance was at the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. Cincinnati defeated the Chicago Cubs twice in front of sellout crowds! The Reds won 8-5 on March 7 (10,385) and 11-9 on March 8 (10,092). The Reds also faced the Cubs in a 2017 two-game series at Cashman Field. Chicago defeated Cincinnati twice: 11-7 on March 25 before a sellout crowd of 11,455 and 22-4 on March 26 before another sellout crowd of 11,285.

Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020). The Athletics also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Athletics appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. The A's defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521).

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2022 Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, compiled an overall record of 71-79 (.473) and finished in third place in the PCL, West Division.

In 2022, 30 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to the Athletics, who began the season in the minor leagues and 16 of those players made their major league debuts. Most notable players included: Nick Allen (shortstop), Jared Koenig (LHP), Shea Langeliers (catcher), Zach Logue (LHP), Vimael Machín (INF), Adrián Martínez (RHP), Collin Wiles (RHP).

Colorado will make their fourth all-time appearance (2000, 2003, 2009) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Philadelphia defeated Colorado, 1-0, on March 31, 2000 before a Cashman Field before a crowd of 6,602. Oakland defeated Colorado, 11-9, on April 1, 2000 before a crowd of 8,456. The Dodgers then defeated the Rockies, 5-3, on March 27, 2003 before a sellout crowd of 9,966. The Rockies last appearance was in 2009 with a two-game series against Seattle at Cashman Field. The Rockies defeated the Mariners twice: 6-3 on April 3 before a crowd of 6,221; 6-5 on April 4 before a crowd of 7,472.

Kansas City will be making their first appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Royals have captured two World Series championships in 1985 against St. Louis (4-games-to-3) and in 2015 against the New York Mets (4-games-to-1).

The Aviators will open their 40th anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 5, 2023

Big League Weekends Individual Game Tickets on Sale January 11 - Las Vegas Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.