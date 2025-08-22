Beyond the Game: How Ottawa Rapid FC Is Changing the Sports Landscape

Published on August 22, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

It's a match night in August, and TD Place is buzzing. The stands are alive, the chants roll through the stadium as Rapid FC delivers another electric performance in their historic inaugural season. Atmosphere is quickly becoming a signature for the newest addition to Ottawa's sports scene.

With ten weeks left in the season, Ottawa Rapid FC sits 2nd in the league, continuing what is already becoming an incredible first campaign. For many inside the organization, it's still hard to grasp how far everything has come - both on and off the field.

From the very beginning, the club was built on passion. A group of dedicated sports leaders and fans in the capital came together to establish a team that could represent Ottawa on a national and international stage. Among them was Ottawa Rapid CEO Tom Gilbert, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the vision.

"Every day is a success. There are little things that are happening all the time that are big wins for the club," Gilbert said.

For the Rapid, this season has been more than results - it has been about constantly evolving and elevating the fan experience. "We just had a game on a Wednesday night in August (Aug 13, a 1-1 draw against AFC Toronto) and it was electric," Gilbert added. The energy in TD Place on nights like that demonstrates how deeply this city embraced its new team.

This momentum comes at a time when women's sports are experiencing a global surge in popularity. Beyond wins and losses, Ottawa Rapid FC aims to inspire the next generation of athletes, showing young girls across the city that pursuing their dreams in sport is possible. "It's about changing the way people see sport across the board. If you can see it, you can be it. We want to make it so that anyone can dream of playing sport at the highest level," said Gilbert.

On the pitch, Ottawa has developed into one of the league's most dynamic squads. Much of that success can be attributed to the leadership and mindset instilled by head coach Katrine Pedersen. "You know when you listen to interviews from the players, the first thing they say is 'it's my team that got me here,'" Gilbert said. That mindset has defined the group- and driven them into playoff contention.

The club is already building on this season's foundation, keeping the elements fans loved while improving others to create a more engaging and immersive fan experience. For Gilbert and his staff, the goal is clear: build the Rapid into a permanent fixture in Ottawa's professional sports scene, alongside the city's most established teams.

None of this would be possible without the supporters. The energy of the home crowd has become a defining feature of the Rapid's inaugural season, fueling the players and helping create one of the toughest atmospheres in the league.

Gilbert had a simple but heartfelt message to Rapid FC fans: "Thanks for engaging. Thanks for being part of this. We're looking forward to continuing to grow and build."

Ottawa Rapid FC returns home on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., when they host the Vancouver Rise at TD Place. To join the Rapid FC crowd and be part of their push for the playoffs, tickets are available.







