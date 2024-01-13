Berry, Buxton, McCants and More at Fish Fest 2024

Join us Thursday night to meet players, get autographs, take a clubhouse tour and get ready for the 2024 season!

Our player guests have been announced for Fish Fest on Thursday, January 18! Jacob Berry, Ike Buxton and Jordan McCants are coming to Blue Wahoos Stadium for autographs and Q&As as we get ready for the 2024 season.

A college star at Arizona and LSU, Jacob Berry was selected by the Marlins with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 Draft. Berry made his Double-A debut for the Blue Wahoos in 2023, appearing in 28 games before a season-ending injury. After a strong comeback effort in the Arizona Fall League, he is currently ranked the #4 prospect in the Marlins organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Selected by the Marlins in the 15th round of the 2022 Draft out of Lipscomb, Ike Buxton has quickly ascended the ranks through Miami's minor league system. A strong 2023 season with Class-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit earned him a September promotion to Pensacola, where he was outstanding in his Double-A debut. After more quality innings in the Arizona Fall League, Miami's #29 prospect is poised to contribute to the Blue Wahoos in 2024.

Jordan McCants returns for his third consecutive Fish Fest appearance fresh off winning a Florida State League Championship with the Class-A Jupiter Hammerheads in 2023. The Pensacola native and former Pensacola Catholic standout, selected by Miami in the third round of the 2021 Draft, was a key contributor to Jupiter's first championship in team history as he climbs the ranks through the Marlins organization.

In addition to autographs and Q&As, fans can take a clubhouse tour, shop exclusive items in the team store, and be the first to hear exciting announcements for the 2024 season!

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:00. As an exclusive benefit, Blue Wahoos Season Ticket Members will have early access beginning at 5:00.

Southern League Stories from January 13, 2024

