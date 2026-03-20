Bernd Schipmann: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 2
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2026
- Charlotte Independence to Host Charleston Battery in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - Charlotte Independence
- Smoky Mountain Series Returns for US Open Cup - One Knoxville SC
- Kickers Set to Host Loudoun United in Round Two of U.S. Open Cup - Richmond Kickers
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Fall in First Round of Open Cup - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
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