Bees Victorious Over Barnstormers In Extras To Take Series

August 9, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Lancaster, PA) - The New Britain Bees (9-16, 44-50) defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers (10-16, 34-62) 7-5 in ten innings at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday evening to take the rubber game of a rain-shortened three-game midweek series in the Keystone State.

New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom registered a no-decision in the contest after allowing two runs on six hits across five innings pitched, walking one while striking out nine. The nine punchouts matches a single-game season-high set by both Anthony Marzi (May 24th vs. High Point) and Christian Friedrich (June 12th at Southern Maryland). Lancaster starting pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering four runs (three earned runs) on nine hits (one home run) in five and two-thirds innings of work, walking two, striking out four and tossing a wild pitch.

New Britain jumped out in front 1-0 in the top of the first when Albaladejo dropped the ball at first base on a return throw from shortstop Gift Ngoepe off a ground ball hit to the right side by Mike Carp. The error on the fielder's choice enabled Ryan Jackson to hustle down the line from third after he gave the keynote by reaching on an infield single. The Bees made it 2-0 in the second with Jackson in the middle of the action once again as the speedy leadoff batter plated Zach Collier with a run-scoring base knock after Collier opened up the frame with a double. With the game deadlocked at two in the top of the sixth, the boys from the Hardware City took a 4-2 advantage courtesy of a Collier leadoff solo home run to right centerfield, and a two-out RBI base knock by Jackson. Trailing 5-4, the visitors were looking to mount a comeback in the top of the ninth against closer Cody Eppley. The rally began when Jackson reached on a throwing error by Ngoepe. Two batters later, Jason Rogers drove home the tying-run in Jackson with a sacrifice fly as Eppley blew his sixth save of 2019, thus providing the Lancaster faithful with free baseball. In the top of the tenth, New Britain loaded the bases against losing pitcher Bryan Harper (0-4), and later proceeded to go ahead with back-to-back sacrifice flies from Rando Moreno and pinch-hitter Jonathan Galvez that allowed Jared James and Collier to cross the plate and give the game its final score of 7-5 as the Bees improved to 7-3 in extra-innings this season, including a 4-0 on the road. Winning pitcher Jim Fuller (4-1) fired two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four. Jackson led the way with four hits, the seventh four-hit game by a New Britain batter on the year.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 9th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be a Fat Tire Friday, as Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts are just FIVE DOLLARS at any concession stand! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone is welcome to participate in Bees Best Bites Taco Night, where fans can sample and vote for their favorite local food! All you have to do is pay five dollars for a wristband and try tacos from local restaurants! Then, vote for your favorite tacos for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to any Bees home game! Wristbands for the event are available at the front gate.

