Bees Sting Skeeters In Series Opener

(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (28-26) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (31-25) 6-1 at New Britain Stadium on Friday night in the first of a three-game weekend series between inter-division rivals.

New Britain starting pitcher Giovanni Soto tallied a no-decision in the contest after firing four scoreless innings on just three hits allowed and six strikeouts. Sugar Land starting pitcher Christian Bergman (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on nine hits (two home runs) in four innings of work, walking two and striking out three.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Bergman in the bottom half of the first inning courtesy of a run-scoring base knock produced by Alejandro De Aza that plated Alexi Amarista after he led off the frame with a double down the right field line. The Bees flexed their muscles in the home half of the third, scoring four runs to extend their advantage to 5-0 thanks to a pair of home runs, the first a leadoff solo blast to right by Amarista, his team-leading 11th big fly of the season and third in the last two ballgames, and a three-run shot to left centerfield off the bat of Taylor Motter, his fourth roundtripper of the campaign. The boys from the Hardware City made it 6-0 in their favor in the middle of the fifth by way of Bijan Rademacher crossing the plate on a throwing error committed by Skeeters reliever Joe Lienhard after Rademacher doubled with one away and later advanced to third with his ninth bag swiped in 2019, matching him with Darren Ford for the tops on the ballclub in the stolen base department. The rest of the evening belonged to the pitching staff, as the quartet of Soto, winning pitcher Tyler Danish (1-0), Brandon Fry, and Jose Rosario did the rest, combining to strikeout a total of ten Sugar Land batters. Amarista led the offensive attack with three hits en route to the victory.

