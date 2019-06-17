Bees And Skeeters Exchange One-Run Monday Night Wins

(Sugar Land TX) - The New Britain Bees (26-24) and Sugar Land Skeeters (30-22) were each victorious in matchups played at Constellation Field on Monday evening, with New Britain winning the suspended game from Sunday night 10-9 in ten innings while Sugar Land came out on top 4-3 in the original nine inning game slated in the Lone Star State as the ballclubs end up splitting a four-game wraparound series.

In the suspended contest, New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon registered a no-decision, allowing seven runs on seven hits in three innings pitched, walking four and striking out one. Sugar Land starting pitcher Christian Bergman also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering seven runs on nine hits in three innings of work while walking one batter.

With the score tied at nine in the top half of the tenth inning, the Bees jumped back out in front versus losing pitcher Carlos Pimentel (1-1) thanks to an Alejandro De Aza sacrifice fly that plated Logan Moore. Jim Fuller (3-1) picked up the win while Giovanni Soto tallied his second save overall. Jonathan Galvez, Taylor Motter, and Darren Ford each had three hits for the visitors in an affair that saw a combined total of seven ties and lead changes.

In the scheduled matchup, New Britain starting pitcher Christian Friedrich collected a no-decision despite giving up just one run on four hits across six innings on the mound, striking out seven and tossing a wild pitch. Sugar Land starting pitcher Troy Scribner also left the game empty-handed in five innings on the bump after a performance that saw the right-hander concede two-runs on four hits (one home run) walking and striking out four.

Trailing 3-1 in the home half of the eighth frame, Sugar Land scored three unanswered runs off losing pitcher Carlos Ramirez (0-1) by way of an RBI single from Cody Stanley, a bases-loaded free-pass issued to Denis Phips, and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of O'Koyea Dickson. Matt West shut the door in the top of the ninth for his first save of the campaign, making a winner out of Pimentel (2-1). De Aza, Galvez, Ozzie Martinez and Deibinson Romero each had a pair of hits in the loss, with Galvez also notching his team-leading tenth home run in 2019.

