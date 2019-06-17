Houston Astros Purchase Contract of Former Major League RHP Felipe Paulino

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the contract of right-hander Felipe Paulino has been purchased by the Houston Astros. Paulino is set to be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Paulino becomes the 12th Skeeters player this season to have his contract purchased by an outside professional baseball organization and the 11th by a Major League Baseball organization. Both figures lead the Atlantic League this season.

¡°I want to thank the Skeeters organization for giving me the opportunity to play in this area -- this is my home and has been for the last 15 years,¡± Paulino said. ¡°¡¦ I just want to keep enjoying this (game) and am very happy with this opportunity.¡±

The 35-year-old native of Los Teques, Venezuela, returns to the Astros after making his Major League debut with them in 2007 and appearing with them from 2009-10 as well. He was 6-21 with a 5.83 ERA in 47 games (34 starts) in his Astros career.

The following players have had their contracts purchased from the Skeeters roster this season: OF Cody Asche (Boston Red Sox), RHP Andrew Bellatti (New York Yankees), RHP Christian Bergman (Seattle Mariners), Ryan Court (Mariners), OF Courtney Hawkins (Giants), IF Will Maddox (San Francisco Giants), RHP Michael Mariot (Tijuana Toros), OF C.J. McElroy (Giants), RHP Kevin McGowan (Washington Nationals), Mitch Talbot (Cleveland Indians) and RHP Konner Wade (Boston Red Sox).

The Skeeters had 14 contracts purchased from their roster in 2018, including 13 by MLB organizations, which were both franchise single-season records.

Paulino set the Skeeters single-season record and led the Atlantic League with 33 saves in 2018. He was selected as a Mid-Season and Post-Season Atlantic League All-Star. Through 22 appearances this season, Paulino was 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA and was second in the league with 14 saves. His 33 strikeouts were the most of any Atlantic League reliever.

Paulino first joined the Skeeters in 2017 and his 63 career saves are second-most in Skeeters history, trailing former Major League right-hander Gary Majewski (72).

The Houston Astros originally signed Paulino in July 2001 as an amateur free agent from Venezuela. Paulino has also appeared at the Major League level with the Colorado Rockies (2011), Kansas City Royals (2011-12) and Chicago White Sox (2014). He¡¯s 13-34 with a 5.22 ERA in 97 games at the Major League level (403.2 IP). Paulino last appeared at the affiliated level in 2016 with Triple-A Columbus (Cleveland Indians). Through 16 professional seasons, Paulino is 57-100 with a 4.60 ERA and 66 saves in 437 career appearances (191 starts), spanning 1,243 ¨÷ innings pitched.

