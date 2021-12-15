Bedlam Baseball Ticket Packages at ONEOK Field on Sale NOW

Bedlam Baseball returns to ONEOK Field in 2022 as the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 non-conference game on Tuesday, March 29. Starting time for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Don't miss out on the action! Reserve your seat now with a special Bedlam ticket package before individual tickets go on sale to the general public.

The Bedlam Plan includes your choice of seating to the 2022 Bedlam game plus three Field Reserved ticket vouchers redeemable for any 2022 regular season Tulsa Drillers game (based on availability upon redemption).

This package can be yours starting at only $49 per seat! That's right, tickets to the Bedlam game on Tuesday, March 29th plus three tickets to any Drillers regular season game.

This offer goes on sale Thursday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. so log on early to reserve the best seats available.

To order your 2022 Bedlam Plan, click HERE or call the Drillers Ticket Office at (918) 744-5901.

