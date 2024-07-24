Becar Signs Professional Contract

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Simon Becar by HK Dukla Trencin in his native Slovakia to a two year contract. Becar joined the Titans last season in training camp, after appearing in 44 games for Corpus Christi the season prior. The Trencin native also represented his country twice at the World Junior Championships before coming to New Jersey. He made his Titans debut at the NAHL Showcase, where he recorded two assists in three games. Ultimately, the Slovakian defenseman put up a pair of goals and ten assists in his age-out season, growing into a new role on the blue line as he played in all five playoff games.

HK Dukla Trencin, known as the Vojaci, play in the Tipos Extraliga, the highest professional league in Slovakia. They have played for the Slovak championship 8 times since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1992, most recently capturing the title in 2004. The club is perhaps most well known for the plethora of NHL players who have come through their system, including Zdeno Chara, Pavol Demetra, Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa, and current New Jersey Devil Tomas Tatar. Now, the 21 year old looks to join that list as he returns to the team where he first played his youth hockey.

"Playing in New Jersey helped me grow, not only as a hockey player, but especially as a person," remarked Becar. He continued, "It was a great experience for my future career, both on and off the ice. I'm very excited for the next season after signing with my hometown team. I'm more than sure that my experience in New Jersey has prepared me for my next step."

"We couldn't be more pleased or happy for Simon and the entire Becar family," said Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus. "Simon was such an important of our team last year in New Jersey. Since the day he arrived at our facility, he was a big part of our franchise both on and off the ice. He was a key part of our blueline all season, and brought a professionalism to the rink every day that positively affected his teammates. He's a quiet, humble person who is extremely talented. I wish Simon nothing but continued success as he moves onto his professional career and we look forward to watching his continue to excel and grow."

