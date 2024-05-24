Bears Announce Television Schedule for 2024 Eastern Conference Finals

May 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced television broadcast information for the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals versus the Cleveland Monsters.

The Bears will once again partner with FOX43 to televise games, airing all games on Antenna TV, FOX43.2. Additionally, the Bears and FOX43 have partnered with Monumental Sports Network to broadcast all games in the series to the greater DC region.

The 2024 Eastern Conference Finals TV schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 30 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

Game 2 - Saturday, June 1 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 4 at Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

Game 4 - Thursday, June 6 at Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 8 at Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

*Game 6 - Monday, June 10 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

*Game 7 - Wednesday, June 12 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV (FOX43.2) and Monumental Sports Network

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action along with analysis from former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, along with FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Ryan Ye.

All games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV.

All Hershey Bears playoff broadcasts will be produced by FOX43's Ed Albert. Home broadcasts will be co-produced with Great Save Productions.

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

Games on Monumental Sports Network will be available to DC area hockey fans both on linear tv (on MNMT or overflow station MNMT2, check local listings) and via Monumental's digital streaming platform within the network's footprint. Fans can watch the games through their Pay TV subscription on linear tv, on monumentalsportsnetwork.com, or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.

The Bears continue the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host the Cleveland Monsters in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.

