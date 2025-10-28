Be Here for DC Power's Striker G$: USL Gainbridge Super League

Published on October 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC forward Gianna Gourley spoke with the Gainbridge Super League about her goal-scoring prowess and the origin behind her G$ nickname. Gourley became Power FC's leading goalscorer after joining the squad in January, and she is looking to lead the team to its first postseason appearance this year.







