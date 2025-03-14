Battlehawks Hold 314 Day Flash Sale

March 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - To celebrate 314 Day, the St. Louis Battlehawks are providing fans with a special flash sale for the upcoming 2025 United Football League season.

On-sale now through Saturday, March 15th at 5 p.m. CT, fans can purchase 10 tickets to a Battlehawks game and receive a $30 concession card for food and beverage for just $314.

The 2025 UFL season will begin with one road game for St. Louis before the home opener on Sunday, April 6 th against the San Antonio Brahmas (5:30 p.m. CT on FS1). The Battlehawks will also play home games Sunday, April 13th vs. D.C. Defenders (2 p.m. CT on ABC), Saturday, April 26th against the Michigan Panthers (6 p.m. CT on ESPN), Friday, May 2nd vs. Arlington Renegades (7 p.m. CT on FOX), Saturday, May 17th vs. Birmingham Stallions (Noon CT on FOX), and Friday, May 23rd vs. San Antonio Brahmas (7 p.m.. CT on FOX).

For more information, visit TheUFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

