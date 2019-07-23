Battle Creek Rumble Bees Newest FHL Team

July 23, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





Unveiled in Battle Creek, Michigan today was the last franchise to expand the, now 10-team Federal Prospects Hockey League. The Battle Creek Rumble Bees will start building parts of the hive today after a press conference at their new home. The Rink, located in the Cereal City's downtown area, is the arena that will play host to the new team. FPHL commissioner Don Kirnan was on hand at this afternoon's press conference to wish the organization well. The team hired former Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL) general manager Adam Stio to the same position here. He briefed everyone on the amazing plans the team has to be a great community partner. "We are a new small business here in the community...we will keep our business here, with everyone, local. We Bee-leve in Battle Creek," Stio stated. The uniforms were unveiled as well, to go along with the logo and mascot. The team will be holding a name the mascot contest until the end of the summer. The winner who picks the best name will receive 2 free season tickets for this year.

The season kicks off at home, Friday October 25th and 26th as the team has a two game series against the Danville Dashers (IL). Season ticket packages will be rolled out soon. The organization is committed to provide the surrounding area a fun, family friendly atmosphere, The team will provide great hockey with reasonable ticket prices along with inexpensive merchandise and concessions.

The team also announced their first signing for training camp which begins October 14th, Joel Eisenhower. Joel is a goalie that has time in at 3 levels of hockey last year, ECHL, SPHL and the FPHL with the new rival Mentor Ice Breakers (OH). A former NCAA netminder for Lebanon Valley College in central Pennsylvania, he'll be fighting in October for the starting job in BC.

For more information please visit us at www.beehockey.com or our new social media platforms.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2019

Battle Creek Rumble Bees Newest FHL Team - Battle Creek Rumble Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.