Batting Cage Experience Available at Arvest Ballpark in January and February

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to give fans the opportunity to reserve a 'Batting Cage Experience' on select days in January and February. The cost is $95 for a one-hour rental of both of our indoor, climate-controlled batting cages while baseballs, a L screen, and hitting tee will be provided for each rental. The 'Batting Cage Experience' at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Whataburger.

Each 'Batting Cage Experience' at Arvest Ballpark is limited to one (1) group and will be sold online on a first come, first served basis. The maximum number of people allowed per hour is 30 and guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their rental. To reserve a 'Batting Cage Experience' at Arvest Ballpark, please click HERE.

Available time slots in January and February include 5:30pm - 6:30pm and 7pm - 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10am - 11am and 11:30am - 12:30pm on Saturdays through February 25th. In addition to the one-hour rentals, the Naturals are offering a 'Rent 3, Get 1 FREE' special for local teams and organizations. To reserve four (4) rentals for ONLY $285, please email [email protected].

For safety purposes, fans will need to bring their own bats and helmets to use while guardians and coaches will also be asked to sign a Naturals Liability Waiver upon entry to Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for 2022 Opening Night.

