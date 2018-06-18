Bats, Pitching Shine as Keene Ends Five Game Skid

June 18, 2018 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) - Keene Swamp Bats News Release





LACONIA, N.H. - A brewing storm at Robbie Mills Sports Complex did not hold the Keene SwampBats back from a spectacular offensive night, as they struck for seven runs in a shutout of the Winnipesaukee Muskrats 7-0. Jacob Koos (Stetson University), who arrived to the team just hours before game time, got the start in center field. Koos led off the game with a solo homerun on a lined shot to right field in the top of the first inning, making the score 1-0. In the top of the second inning, catcher Alex Griffith hit a two run bomb after a Brandon Smith single, extending the lead to 3-0. In the same inning, Coos tripled to right field after Mitchell Golden doubled to left center field, giving Keene their fourth run at that point. Koos finished the night with a three hit game in five at bats.

In the top of seventh inning Alex Griffith singled to centerfield, scoring Lorenzo Hampton from third base, who had singled. Hampton, coming to the Bats from Florida International University, started in leftfield for his first game in the NECBL. Michael Woodworth hit a line drive two run homerun in the same inning to put the game out of reach for the Muskrats, making the score 7-0.

Ian Exposito (St Thomas) dazzled in his second start for the SwampBats. He had a no hitter going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but gave up a single on a line drive to center by Winnipesaukee's Brian Kelly. Exposito finished his outing going eight full innings without giving up a run and striking out seven. Erick Zecha finished the job for the SwampBats, throwing a clean 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning, giving Keene their fourth win.

The SwampBats travel to Plymouth to take on the Pilgrims at 6:30 on Tuesday, June 19th. You can listen to the game on FM 104.1 AM 1220 Fox Sports Keene.

