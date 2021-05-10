Bats Are Perplexed in the Metroplex

After combining for 25 runs on 31 hits Saturday night, the RockHounds and Frisco totaled just five runs on eight hits Sunday afternoon. There wasn't a lot of offense, but the RoughRiders had most of it in a 4-1 win in the Metroplex.

Four Frisco pitchers combined for a two-hitter, walking two and striking out eight. A.J. Alexy picked up the win, allowing one run in three innings and with Fernerry Ozuna closing the door with two scoreless innings. While he didn't figure in the decision, Joe Gatto had the game's strongest performance, allowing just one base runner in three innings while striking out four batters.

Saturday night, the RockHounds scored 16 runs on 17 hits but were limited to 15 runs on 17 hits (combined) in the other five games of the series.

One bat that was NOT held in check was that of Jonah Bride, who went 7-for-13 (.538) with four home runs and six RBI. His solo homer in the top of the fourth Sunday gave the RockHounds a 1-0 advantage before Frisco rallied back.

Ryan Dorrow had what would become the game-winning hit, a two-run single in the home half of the fourth, putting Frisco up 2-1.

With the victory, the RoughRiders capture the season-opening six-game series, 4-2 (all Minor League series are six-gamers in the 2021 season).

Kibbles & Bits

Despite taking the loss, RockHounds starter Zac Reininger had a solid outing. The former Major Leaguer (Detroit Tigers in 2018 & 2019) went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. In his first two starts, Zac has struck out 10 batters (while walking just two) in 8â  innings.

Next RockHounds Game is the Home Opener!

The RockHounds open their home season on Tuesday, May 11, at Momentum Bank Ballpark, hosting the San Antonio Missions in a six-game series running Tuesday-Sunday (May 11-16).

The homestand includes Thirsty Thursday (May 13) ... Bucket Hat night (Friday) ... Fireworks (Saturday) ... Women's Visors (Sunday) and more ... check the Rockhounds web site for more!

Tuesday's Probable Starters

SA: Adrian Martinez(RH, 0-0, 0.00 in one start)

RH: Brady Feigl (RH, 0-0, 9.00)

