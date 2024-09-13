Bates Hits Game-Tying Field Goal in Week 1 Victory

September 13, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates finished a perfect 2-for-2 in his NFL debut, as the Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 26-20, in front of national television audience on Sunday Night Football to open the 2024 NFL season.

Bates' first field goal against the Rams came early in the second quarter when he drilled a 25-yard field goal to open the scoring for the Lions and tie the game, 3-3. After the Rams took a 20-17 lead with just over four minutes left in the game, the Lions' drive stalled in the red zone, which set up a game-tying 32-yard field goal for Bates. He calmly lined up and drilled the ball through the uprights. After Bates forced overtime, the Lions drove the length of the field for a game-winning touchdown.

Bates, the former Arkansas Razorback, also added two extra points in the game, finishing with eight points, which is tied for 15th amongst kickers going into Week 2. For fantasy football owners, Bates also finished with eight points and currently ranks as the seventh-best kicking option according to ESPN's fantasy football rankings.

Last season with the Panthers, Bates finished 17-of-22 on field goal attempts, including three successful kicks from 60+ yards. That included the 64-yarder he drilled to open the season and clinch a victory for Michigan over St. Louis. At Ford Field, he finished 10-of-11, missing only his final kick at home, which was a 51-yarder against Memphis in Week 8.

Bates and the Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.