Baseball's Back Bash Returns Friday, March 21

March 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will host their eighth annual Baseball's Back Bash, presented by Zweigle's, on Friday, March 21 at Innovative Field. This FREE event, marking the official return of fans to the ballpark for the first time in 2025, will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The 2025 Bash will include:

FOOD & BEVERAGES: FREE Zweigle's hot dogs, $2 draft beers, $1 soda, and water options will be available.

LIVE MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will perform classic rock tunes.

FUN: Fans can enjoy our Speed Pitch and Bounce House inflatables, along with a variety of tailgate-style games. Spikes and Mittsy will also be available for photos and autographs throughout the evening.

TEAM STORE: The Red Wings Team Store will be open for fans to get their first looks at the new and exciting 2025 merchandise.

TICKET OFFICE OPENS FOR THE SEASON: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets at the Ticket Office. Single game tickets will be available in-person for the first time.

As previously stated, General Manager Dan Mason has reaffirmed his "50-degree Guarantee". The Red Wings GUARANTEE that it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day, or your ticket will be valid for another game in April or May.

The Red Wings 2025 home opener is Tuesday, April 1, at 4:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI). Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 5, 2025

Baseball's Back Bash Returns Friday, March 21 - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.