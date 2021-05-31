Barons Return Home for Six-Game Homestand against Smokies

The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City this Tuesday night as they kick off a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, from June 1st-6th. The homestand features Thirsty Thursday, a special appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, a Post-Game Fireworks Show, and two t-shirt giveaways, and the Diamond's Direct Wedding Extravaganza!

Tuesday, June 1st - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Game Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Dollar Hot Dog: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a free Barons inspired t-shirt thanks to Paycor.

Wednesday, June 2nd - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, June 3rd - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Game Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, June 4th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Game Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Pride Night: Join us at Regions Field tonight as we recognize the LGBTQ community.

- Magic City Disco: Magic City Disco will make their annual trip to Regions Field for tonight's Disco Night! Wear your best 70's gear and dance along with us all night long!

*- Post Game Fireworks Show: *Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, & Alabama Power.

Saturday, June 5th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Game Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

*- Saturday Entertainer Series: *Join us as Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act makes his first appearance at Regions field tonight thanks to Ascension St. Vincent's.

- The One Where.....we visit Scranton, PA: Join us tonight as we bring the world of Friends and The Office to Regions Field. Tonight's game will include both Office and Friends themed promotions and much more presented by Ascension St. Vincent's.

- T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special "Friends/Office Themed" T-Shirt thanks to Coca-Cola.

- CBS-42: Tonight will also be a CBS-42 Night.

Sunday, June 6th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

- Game Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's.

- Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

- Diamonds Direct Wedding Extravaganza: Today, fans will have the opportunity to participate in the first ever Wedding Extravaganza at Regions Field. Fans will have the chance to explore our Bridal Show in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom, as well as enter to win a bridal dress thanks to All About That Dress.

- 27 Up/27 Down: Each time the Barons record an out one lucky fan will win a bridal gift bag thanks to All About That Dress.

- Diamond Dig: Be one of the first 200 women to register at tonight's ball game for your opportunity to go on to the field following the conclusion of the game for your chance to win a diamond thanks to Diamond Direct.

