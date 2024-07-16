Bandits Sign Former Texas Longhorn, All-Big 12 Selection and Team Canada Member Marcus Carr

July 16, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that the club has signed former All-Big 12 Conference selection Marcus Carr for the remainder of the club's 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A native of Toronto, Ont., Carr is one of the most decorated Canadian guards to ascend the ranks of NCAA Division I basketball in recent history. Carr split five seasons between the University of Pittsburgh (2017-18), University of Minnesota (2019-21) and the University of Texas at Austin (2021-23).

Starting 157 out of a possible 164 games, Carr averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 40 per cent and 34.5 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively.

"I am looking forward to being part of the Bandits Basketball family and contributing to a winning culture as we push toward the playoffs. Reuniting with my brother Duane and a former coach of mine in Kyle Julius is a special opportunity and I can't wait to get after it on the court and to show out for our fans," Carr said.

Carr was instrumental in helping the Texas Longhorns reach the Elite Eight in 2023 and was named a member of the first-team All-Big 12 after leading the powerhouse program in scoring, steals and minutes played during his senior season. To cap off a terrific 2022-23 campaign, Carr helped Texas claim the Big 12 men's basketball tournament title and was named to the conference's all-tournament team - he also was named to the watchlists for the Oscar Robertson and Naismith Trophies.

Adding to his decorated track record is Carr's own personal entry in the history books - in February 2023 he became Canada's all-time NCAA Division I points and assists leader. Carr's career points total (2350) was broken this past spring by eventual NBA lottery pick Zach Edey; however, his career assists record (747) still stands.

After completing his collegiate career, Carr suited up for the Phoenix Suns at the 2023 NBA Summer League where he averaged 13.3 minutes per game before making his professional debut in Greece (Aris Basketball Club) and Israel (Bnei Herzliya) over the course of the 2023-24 international basketball season. His 2023-24 campaign with Bnei Herzliya was cut short after sustaining an injury overseas.

"Marcus is an elite Canadian guard. I have had the pleasure of watching him grow and develop from a young age. He has always been tough and had a relentless work ethic. He is currently working his way back from an injury suffered before the CEBL season and we are thrilled that we can help him get back on the court into game shape," said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

Formerly a prominent basketball training and skills development coach based in Ontario, Julius has close ties to both Carr and his brother, Duane Notice, who he coached together during their youth. Notice is a fellow guard that has played for the Bandits since the summer of 2023 and is also the club's current captain.

Carr will wear no. 5 for Vancouver and is expected to play this season.

Vancouver's next contest-its final regular season home game-is this upcoming week on Thursday, July 18 when the Bandits host the Sea Bears for a rematch as part of the club's Fan Appreciation Game.

