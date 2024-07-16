Shooting Stars Punctuate Emphatic Win over Alliance with Walk-Off Alley-Oop

July 16, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







A game that was hardly ever in doubt for the Scarborough Shooting Stars was capped with an exclamation point.

Two points away from victory in Target Score Time, interim head coach Mike De Giorgio called timeout.

The team emerged from the huddle and guard Kadre Gray grabbed the ball for the baseline out-of-bounds play under the Montreal Alliance basket. He immediately tossed a high lob above the rim, which fellow guard Jalen Adaway skied to receive and threw down for the victory.

