Bandits Hold off Surge for 89-97 Win, Advance to Championship Final

August 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Calgary Surgeâ€™s Jordy Tshimanga and Vancouver Bandits' Mitchell Creek on game night

Mitch Creek's 27-point performance helped the Vancouver Bandits stave off a late Calgary Surge rally on Friday for an 89-87 win at Verdun Auditorium.

The import forward set a franchise single-game playoff scoring record with the game-high performance as he helped the Bandits advance to their second-ever Championship Final appearance.

Helping the Aussie on the night was league MVP Tazé Moore who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Nick Ward who put up 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks off the bench.

