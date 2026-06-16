Bandits Fall to Scarborough in Down-To-The-Wire Thriller

Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Mitch Creek of the Vancouver Bandits launches a shot against the Scarborough Shooting Stars

(Vancouver Bandits) Mitch Creek of the Vancouver Bandits launches a shot against the Scarborough Shooting Stars(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - Mitch Creek's season debut didn't disappoint.

The reigning Canadian Elite Basketball League Most Valuable Player poured in 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists as a late game comeback by the Vancouver Bandits fell short.

"I thought (Creek) was awesome tonight, as he always is," said Bandits head coach Kyle Julius.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars defeated the Vancouver Bandits 108-105 in dramatic fashion on Monday Night.

The Shooting Stars led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, which eventually turned into a one point deficit, led by Creek. However, the comeback proved to be too much for the Bandits as they fell in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

"I was disappointed with our third quarter. It was like an implosion," said Julius.

In the opening quarter, back-and-forth action followed, with neither team gaining too large of an edge. The Shooting Stars led 24-23 after the first quarter.

This contest featured a star-studded cast of players as both teams boast the best records in their conferences. The Bandits entered action with a 7-2 record, while the Shooting Stars were 7-1.

Countless lead changes ensued, yet Scarborough's lead jumped out to 65-61 by halftime. They continued the pressure as the lead grew to double digits in the third quarter, headlined by Myles Powell's 33 points.

Julius thought his team "lost their cool" and acted "immature" as the Shooting Stars took the lead.

Jaelen House scored 22 points on seven-for-nine field goal shooting, while Miller Kopp followed with 20 points, five three pointers made and three steals. Jarkel Joiner had 17 points in 26 minutes.

Despite the loss, Julius praised the versatility and depth of his team, noting the Bandits' adversity through injuries.

"I'm proud of where we are," he said.

The Bandits were without reigning Canadian Player of the Year Tyrese Samuel and Dre Davis, allowing Dominic Parolin into the starting lineup. Parolin finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Next, the Bandits will travel to Winnipeg for a matchup with the Sea Bears on Thursday before playing the Brampton Honey Badgers at home on Saturday.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 16, 2026

Bandits Fall to Scarborough in Down-To-The-Wire Thriller - Vancouver Bandits

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