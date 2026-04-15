Baltimore Blast vs. Milwaukee Wave - Game 2 and Knockout Game - 4.13.26 - MASL Playoffs 25/26

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video













Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.