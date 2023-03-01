Bally Sports Ohio to Televise Big League Weekend Games

March 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the OaklandAthletics, announced today that Bally Sports Ohio will televise the Spring Training two-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark® featuring the Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5 at 1:05 p.m.

John Sadak (lead play-by-play) and Chris Welsh (analyst) will call the action on Bally Sports Ohio.

Sadak is beginning his third season as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the Reds Television Network. He is also a play-by-play announcer with CBS Sports TV and Westwood One Radio. His broadcast tenure includes play-by-play in the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, ice hockey, volleyball, water polo and field hockey.

Welsh is beginning his 31st season as Reds TV analyst. From 1993-2009, Chris and partner George Grande worked together for the 17 seasons as the longest-running TV duo in Reds history.

The A's will also broadcast the two-game series on Bloomberg 960 AM and A's Cast. The radio broadcast for Big League Weekend will feature Ken Korach, returning for his 28th season (32nd year in the American League) with the A's and his 18th as the team's lead radio announcer and Vince Cotroneo, beginning his 18th season with the Club.

Prior to joining the A's, Cotroneo spent six seasons (1998-2003) as an announcer on the Texas Rangers broadcasts. He joined the Rangers broadcast team in 1998 after spending seven seasons (1991-97) with the Houston Astros.

In the long history of the A's in Oakland, Korach has spent the most time doing play-by-play on radio for the A's (27 seasons). He was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in September of 2019 and honored as the 2013 California Sportscaster of the Year and the 2001 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He was inducted in 2017 into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California and in 2003 into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He also was a broadcaster for the Las Vegas Stars of the Pacific Coast League from 1989-91 and the play-by-play voice of UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball and football.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, will open their 40th Anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.