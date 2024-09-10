Bachar Called up by Marlins

Mequon, WI - Former Lakeshore Chinook Lake Bachar made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins this past Sunday. Bachar's appearance with the Giants makes him the 20th Chinooks alumni to make it to the MLB.

The Winfield, Illinois native pitched for former Chinooks manager John Vodenlich at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for his college baseball career. Over the course of two seasons for the Warhawks, he appeared in 25 games, 153 innings pitched, and a 2.41 ERA.

In the summer of 2015, Bachar headed to Mequon where he joined the Chinooks starting pitching rotation. Over the course of the season, Lake appeared in 12 games, starting in 11 of those 12 games, and posted a 6-3 record with an impressive 2.46 ERA. He was also selected to the Northwoods League's All-Star Game in Wisconsin Rapids. Appearing for the South Division squad, Lake pitched one scoreless inning. He was also selected for the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase where he once again pitched one scoreless inning. For his memorable campaign in 2015, Bachar was named the Lakeshore Chinooks Pitcher of the Year.

The following summer, he was selected in the 5th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. For the next seven seasons, Bachar worked his way up thru the Padres minor league organization. Lake pitched a total of 513 innings over the course of 196 games. He has a career minor league record of 36-23 with a 4.05 ERA.

On September 1st, the Padres designated Bachar for assignment. Two days later, the Marlins claimed Lake off waivers. He made his MLB debut on Sunday, September 8th against the Philadelphia Philles. He pitched one inning in scoreless relief and struck out three batters.

The Chinooks wish Lake the best of luck as he begins his MLB career with the Marlins.

