Axmen Beat State Liners, Improve to 10-3

The Kingsport Axmen defeated the Bristol State Liners by a final score of 6-2 in the series opener. Axmen starting RHP Ryan Murphy (1-0) recorded the win, as he threw six shutout innings, allowed three hits, three walks and had four strikeouts. The game was scoreless through the first three

Kingsport (10-3) scored the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning on a Jake Perry single that brought home Nick Block.

After the first run, no runs were scored until the top of the seventh, when Kingsport pushed across four runs. Jake Perry scored on a Logan Sutton RBI groundout before Payton Allen scored on a Sam Petersen RBI triple. Nate Anderson then reached first base on a fielding error by the Bristol second baseman which scored Petersen, and Anderson subsequently scored from second base while Logan Poteet milked time running in a pickle between first and second base on a stolen base attempt.

Bristol (3-10) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but that was it for State Liners on the evening.

Kingsport added one more insurance run in the eighth inning on a Perry RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.

Kingsport reliever RHP Walker Trusley pitched the final three innings of the game in relief for Murphy and recorded his first save of the season.

The Axmen are back in Bristol tomorrow for the series finale of the two-game series against the State Liners.

