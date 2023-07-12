Aviators Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces, in Three-Game Homestand from Friday-Sunday, July 14-16 at Las Vegas Ballpark

July 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of a three-game series on Friday, July 14 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The seventh homestand will consist of three games against the Aces from Friday-Sunday, July 14-15-16. Saturday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday's series finale at 6:05 p.m.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are 42-44 (.488) overall and 8-4 in the second half in the West Division. The Aviators trail first-place (overall of 10-teams) Albuquerque Isotopes (9-3) by one-game.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the second-half winner.

The Triple-A All-Star break is from Monday-Thursday, July 10-13.

The 2023 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 149 games (75-home; 74-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120th season, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, July 14: *Aviators Polo Shirt Night

Saturday, July 15: Looney Tunes Night>Bugs Bunny Bobblehead

Saturday, July 15: 1983 Las Vegas Stars Throwback Game

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2023 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 42 dates, Las Vegas total is 297,068 for an average of 7,073 with 11 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 10,850 (sellout) vs. Tacoma on April 29 and the all-time attendance total now stands at 13,895,603. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 39 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-22).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over four seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 1,894,592, which includes 75 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2023 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 24 - season finale) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 16, July 30; August 13; September 3, 10) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Reno's roster features two of the Top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America:

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (No. 5) and left-handed pitcher Blake Walston (No. 9).

Infielder Phillip Evans is also a member of the Aces roster. Evans played for the Las Vegas 51s from 2017-18 as a member of the New York Mets organization. He is currently leading the PCL in batting with a .356 average (96-for-270) with 16 doubles, six home runs and 55 RBI.

Infielder Jake Hager is also a member of the Aces roster. The Henderson, Nevada native is a 2011 graduate of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. He was a first round pick (32nd overall) by Tampa Bay in June 2011 First-Year Player Draft. Hager made his Major League debut in 2021 and played in a total of 14 games with the New York Mets (May 15-21) and Arizona Diamondbacks (August 1-20). In 2022, he appeared in 28 games for the D-Backs and batted .240 (12-for-50) with two doubles and 3 RBI. He was 3-for-4, RBI vs. Minnesota on June 17. Hager has been a member of the Aces for three seasons (2021-23).

Right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt is also a member of the Aces roster. Crismatt played for the Las Vegas 51s in 2018 as a member of the New York Mets organization. He has played in parts of three Major League seasons with the San Diego Padres (2021-23).

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE_:_ In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada. Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2023 campaign marks the 14th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

2022: Reno Aces (Reno won series 22-games-to-8, Reno retains trophy)

2023: Reno Aces lead the series 5-games-to-4

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on six-game road trip to Salt Lake City Utah and face the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, from Tuesday-Sunday, July 18-23.

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split into two halves and the first half concluded on Sunday, June 25. The second half began on Wednesday, June 28. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 24. The first-half winners will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three LCS, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, September 26.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the second-half winner. The Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are the winner of the International League first-half and will host the second-half winner.

The winners of the two LCS (Tuesday-Thursday, September 26-28) will then advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which also hosted last season's Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, for the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) on Saturday, September 30 (Time TBA).

Aviators on Radio in 2023: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 23rd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 36th year overall in the business. The sixth game of the 2023 campaign marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2022, Langer also completed his 11th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Matt is in his fourth season with the Aviators, and his third in the broadcast booth.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on Bally Live and MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.